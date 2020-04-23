North Vernon man arrested after short standoff

A domestic dispute in North Vernon ended with a police standoff after a suspect allegedly threatened to kill officers who entered the home.

The incident started at about 3:45 on Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Vintage Trace, with a report of a man threatening a woman with a knife and not letting her leave the home. Police spoke with the woman, who had escaped from the trailer and waited for officers in her car. She said she had been battered and threatened by 58-year-old Jeffrey M. Rollinson.

When officers contacted Rollinson inside, he threatened them. Police cordoned off the area and called out the city’s Emergency Response Team. After negotiating with Rollinson for about half an hour, he left the home but refused to put down his knife. After being hit with a Taser, he was arrested on preliminary charges of