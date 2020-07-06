North Vernon man arrested after robbery at restaurant

North Vernon police arrested a man who allegedly got into a fight in a fast food restaurant and stole their phone.

According to police reports, officers were called to the North Vernon Burger King Thursday on a reported battery. T man attacked a victim and then fled with the victim’s cell phone. After reviewing security videos, police identified the vehicle the suspect took off in. A patrol found the vehicle in the area of Oakwood Drive and a man was found who matched the description of the atttacker.

48-year-old Anthony Menendez of North Vernon is facing preliminary charges of robbery, criminal confinement, theft and battery.

The phone was recovered and returned to the victim.