North Vernon man accused of violating protective order

A North Vernon man was arrested after violating a protective order at the Walmart there.

North Vernon police say they were called to a disturbance in the parking lot at about 7:17 p.m. Friday evening.

Police discovered that 44-year-old Travis K. Blair had made contact with someone who had a protective order against him, and then began shouting at the victim in the parking lot.

Blair allegedly then followed the victim into the store, continuing the disturbance. He was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy.