North Vernon man accused of murder after body found

A North Vernon man is being accused of murder after a body was found yesterday afternoon on West Walnut Street.

North Vernon police say that they received a report of a possible dead body in the 100 block at about 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Officers found the body in the residence and determined that 45 year old William “Billy” Smith was a person of interest in the investigation. Police warned the public not to make contact with Smith if they saw him, but instead to call authorities.

At about 6 p.m. Tuesday night, North Vernon officers and Jennings County deputies began searching for Smith on West O&M Avenue after receiving a report on his location. Smith began running through back yards and was caught by police.

He was taken to the jail on a preliminary charge of murder and is being held without bond.