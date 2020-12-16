North Vernon man accused of battering infant
A North Vernon man is being accused of battering a two-month-old girl.
Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that Child Protective Services contacted investigators after the infant was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries last week.
After four days of gathering evidence and talking to witnesses, deputies arrested 22-year-old Buddy W. Woods on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.