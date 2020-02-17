North Vernon driver injured in U.S. 50 crash

A North Vernon driver was seriously injured in a Friday afternoon crash on U.S. 50 at Deer Creek Road.

Indiana State Police say that a 20-year-old Samantha Suthard was driving northbound on Deer Creek Road when she pulled into the path of a westbound Freightliner pulling a box trailer. Her vehicle crashed into the passenger side of the semi.

She was flown by Stat Flight helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries, although they are not believed to be life threatening, state police report.

The semi driver, 42-year-old Enel Brutus of Jacksonville, Florida, was taken to St. Vincent-Jennings Hospital in North Vernon for treatment of minor injuries.

Traffic was tied up for about three hours while the crash was investigated and cleaned up.