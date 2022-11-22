North Vernon driver crashes into home, injuring resident

David Sams Jr.

A North Vernon man is accused of crashing into a home in Country Squire Lakes while drunk Saturday, injuring a resident who was trapped under the vehicle.

According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, they were called to the scene after a car crashed into a vehicle, then plowing into a home, coming to rest in the living room. A man inside the home had his right leg trapped underneath the wreckage.

Geneva Township firefighters and Jennings County paramedics freed the man, who was then flown by medical helicopter to have his injuries treated. The man’s father, who owns the home, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say the driver ran from the scene but police tracked the registered owner to a home in the neighborhood. 40-year-old David Sams Jr. was found to have minor injuries from the crash and appeared under the influence of alcohol according to deputies.

He was taken to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital for treatment for minor injuries before he was arrested on on t preliminary charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.