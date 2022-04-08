North Vernon downtown efforts earn Main Street recognition

website maker North Vernon now has a state-certified Main Street program.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs made the announcement yesterday, saying 11 communities will receive variations of the designation this year.

The Main Street program encourages revitalization of downtown areas in cities and towns. The nationwide designation requires meeting 10 standards and having a paid professional program manager. The Indiana-level designation requires meeting 8 of those 10 standards.

Two communities met the Indiana-level designation this year, Greencastle and North Vernon.

The newly certified programs will be provided a certificate, access to Main Street trainings, networking opportunities with other regional and statewide programs, and tools to meet their community needs.