North Vernon bypass to see lanes closed next week

Drivers in Jennings County will see lane closures starting next week as crews work to install rumble strips on the North Vernon bypass.

INDOT says that contractors will begin work on Monday installing the rumble strips on a section of U.S. 50. You will see daytime lane closures with flaggers between State Road 3 and Buckeye Street while the work is in progress.

INDOT says that corrugations will first be installed and their sealant must cure for five days. Crews are scheduled to return on Monday May 24th to install center pavement markings, weather permitting.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones. The schedule is dependent on the weather.