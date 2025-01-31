North Vernon authorities rescue dog from Muscatatuck River ice

North Vernon police saved a dog last weekend that was stuck on the ice on the Muscatatuck River.

According to the North Vernon Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Flintwood Drive about an animal emergency at about 11:49 a.m. in the morning on Saturday, January 25th. Police arrived and found the owner who said they could not get down a steep hill to rescue their dog, and they were afraid of falling through the ice themselves.

The dog, Dino had fallen halfway through the ice. North Vernon police and firefighters worked to free Dino, and after several attempts were able to get the dog to safety.

Dino was reunited with his family and did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. The family said later that he was doing great.