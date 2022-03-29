Nominees sought for Wallace-Grimes BCSF award

The Bartholomew Consolidated School Foundation is looking for nominees for the Ross Wallace and Chuck Grimes Out of the Box Award.

This award is intended for an individual employee, or team of employees, that has implemented an innovative practice that helps students demonstrate a sense of humor or kindness, improves communication or helps them achieve their best as a result of the innovation.

To nominate someone for the award, you can find a link here. The deadline to enter is Friday, April 1st.