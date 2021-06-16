Nominees sought for Little Miss Sparkler, Mr. Firecracker

The Yellow Trail Museum in Hope will be crowning the fourth annual Little Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker during the Old-Fashioned Independence Day festivities on July 2nd.

Area children between 3 and 10 years old are invited to take part. To win votes, decorate cans for donations and place them around town, or solicit donations from friends and family members. Every penny raised counts as one vote.

Turn in your can to the Yellow Trail Museum before Wednesday June 30th. All proceeds benefit the Yellow Trail Museum. The winners will be announced at 6:15 p.m. on Friday July 2nd on the Hope Town Square. They winners will then then lead the bike, trike and stroller parade around the square.