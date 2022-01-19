Nominees sought for 91st annual Jackson Chamber awards

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 91st Annual Awards Dinner on Friday, March 11th at Pewter Hall.

Nominations are being accepted until February 21st for awards including the Business Hall of Fame for small, medium and large businesses, Spirit of the Chamber and Young Professional of the Year. Nomination forms are available at the Jackson County Chamber office and online.

Reservations to attend the annual dinner are $45 per person. You can make reservations at the Chamber website at www.jacksoncochamber.com, by email at [email protected] or by calling 812-522-3681.