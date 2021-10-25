Nominations sought for annual Bartholomew teaching award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Edna V. Folger Outstanding Teacher Award.

Any full-time elementary or secondary school teacher or educator working in a public, private, or parochial school in Bartholomew County is eligible to receive the award. That includes certified educators, counselors and administrators.

The deadline for nominations is January 21st. The award will be presented at nest year’s Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting.

Nomination forms are available from the IUPUC Center for Teaching and Learning, the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Administrative Offices, and in the main office of schools throughout Bartholomew County.

Nomination forms may also be downloaded at http://www.iupuc.edu/ctl/folger-award. For more information, contact Marsha VanNahmen at 812-375-7576; [email protected]iupuc.edu or visit http://www.iupuc.edu/ctl/folger-award.

Columbus Learning Center photo courtesy of the Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division.