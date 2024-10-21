Nominations open for 2025 Edna Folger teaching awards

Nominations are being accepted for next year’s Edna V. Folger Outstanding Teacher Award.

Organizers say this annual award is designed to raise awareness about the influence educators have on their students, as well as to recognize the image of educators as important community role models.

Full-time elementary or secondary school teachers or educators working in a public, private, or parochial school in Bartholomew County are eligible. That includes classroom, special education, or specials teachers; certified educators; counselors; and administrators. Anyone or a group may nominate an educator to receive the award.

The award is sponsored by SIHO Insurance Services, the Community Education Coalition and the IU Columbus Center for Teaching and Learning. Traditionally, the award is presented at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting.

You can find nomination forms at the IU Columbus Center for Teaching and Learning, the Bartholomew Consolidated Schools administrative offices and in the main offices of schools in the county. You can also find the nomination form here: go.iu.edu/columbus-folger-award

The deadline for nominations is January 24th.