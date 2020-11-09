Nominations being accepted for Folger teaching award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Edna V. Folger Teacher Award. Any full-time elementary or secondary school teacher or educator working in a public, private, or parochial school in Bartholomew County is eligible to receive the award.

Anyone or any group can nominate a person for the award. Nominations should include biographical information, reasons for nomination, letters of recommendation and support materials. The award is presented annually at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting.

Nomination forms and instructions are available from the IUPUC Center for Teaching and Learning, the Bartholomew Consolidated Schools administrative offices, and in the main office of schools throughout Bartholomew County. You can also download the forms from www.iupuc.edu/ctl/folger-award.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, January 22nd.