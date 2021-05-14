No one injured in morning school bus crash

A crash between a school bus and another vehicle Thursday morning in Bartholomew County, led to no injuries and only minor damages to the vehicles.

Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3600 block of North County Road 250W at about 7 a.m. Thursday morning for the accident. Eight children were onboard the bus at the time of the crash and there were no signs of injuries.

Columbus Regional Health paramedics checked on the condition of all the students as a precaution.