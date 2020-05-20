No Gen Con in Indy This Year

There will be no tabletop gaming convention in Indianapolis this summer.

The organizers of Gen Con have announced that the annual convention, scheduled for July 30 Aug. 2, has been canceled due to Coronavirus concerns.

The safety and health of our attendees, exhibitors, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we cannot in good conscience host a gathering of thousands while doing so could threaten the health of so many. The only responsible choice is to cancel the convention this year, organizers said in a statement.

In place of the event, the conventions organizers have announced plans for Gen Con Online, a free virtual convention. Additional details about Gen Con Online will be shared soon.

Badge holders for the 2020 event can visit the Gen Con website, www.gencon.com, for more information.

Gen Con will return to the Indiana Convention Center Aug. 5-8, 2021.