Ninth Street Park hosting back to school party Wednesday

Foundation For Youth, Sans Souci and Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center will be holding their Back to School Palooza event Wednesday afternoon at Ninth Street Park.

The event will include giveaways of ice cream and lunchboxes to the first 100 people, as well as STEM kits from the Columbus Robotics Team, bikes from Lincoln-Central and school clothes from Sans Souci.

The celebration will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in the afternoon, weather permitting.