Nine arrested in downtown Columbus drugs, guns case

Nine people were arrested during an investigation into drugs and guns in downtown Columbus Monday.

According to the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, officers from the Columbus Police Departments Intelligence Led Policing Unit stopped a vehicle occupied by 53-year-old Michael A. Coleman and 55-year-old Philip Brantley, both of Columbus. A search uncovered rifle and drugs in the vehicle.

Coleman was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, open container violation, and violation of an emergency order. Brantley is accused of violation of an emergency order

The Columbus Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant on Coleman’s apartment in the 1000 block of Chestnut Street at just before midnight. Investigators discovered a handgun, drug paraphernalia, heroin, and approximately 20 grams of marijuana inside the apartment.

Seven people inside the apartment were taken into custody during the investigation.:

Darlene A. Jenkins, 54, of Columbus — Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alexus R. Jenkins, 23, of Bloomington — Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia

Scott W. Bryant, 53, of Columbus — Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Teyon Montgomery, 19, of Columbus — Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Handgun Without a Permit

Kaila Supernovich, 21, of Columbus — Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brian Avery Jones Jr., 26, of Columbus — Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kwayshar Booker, 25, of Columbus — Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County continues and additional charges are possible in this ongoing investigation.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutors Office that targets the manufacturing and abuse of dangerous drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County.