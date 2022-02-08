Nine arrested after raid of two Jennings County homes
Jennings County deputies arrested 9 people on drug-related charges after raiding two homes in Country Squire Lakes over the weekend.
According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies identified the two homes that had become a common nuisance. Deputies had been called to the homes multiple times recently for overdoses, drug activity and other issues, police say.
On Friday, deputies and troopers from the Indiana State Police raided the two homes, recovering methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and syringes.
50-year-old Timothy Southwood of Seymour was arrested for possessing methamphetamine, marijuana, a syringe and paraphernalia as well as maintaining a common nuisance.
Sheriff Kenny Freeman said on social media that the department will continue to target problem locations and common nuisances.
Others arrested and their charges:
Jason Duncan, 22, of North Vernon:
- Possession of Meth
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Syringe
- Out of County Warrant- No Bond
Lisa Clark, 30, of Commiskey :
- Possession of Meth
- Possession of Syringe
- Possession of Paraphernalia
Kristen Couch, 23, of Scipio:
- Possession of Meth
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Syringe
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Visiting a Common Nuisance
- Out of County Warrants
Trevor Dilk, 51, of North Vernon:
- Possession of Meth
James Kniffen, 59, of North Vernon:
- Jennings County felony warrant for Domestic Battery
- Possession of Meth
Bridget Johnson, 30, of North Vernon:
- Possession of Meth
- Possession of Syringe
- Visiting a Common Nuisance
Stanley Sawyer, 48, of North Vernon:
- Visiting a Common Nuisance
Daisy Watkins, 26, of North Vernon:
- Visiting a Common Nuisance