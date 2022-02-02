Newest Columbus firefighter third generation of his family to serve

website maker

The Columbus Fire Department is welcoming its newest firefighter, the third generation of his family to work for the city.

26-year-old Ethan Yeley was sworn in yesterday by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop.

Yeley is a Columbus native and a graduate of Columbus North High School. He is a certified basic emergency technician.

Yeley is the son of Columbus Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Yeley and the grandson of retired Columbus Police Officer Ed Yeley.

Yeley now begins a fire department orientation and training program. After that he will be assigned a station and shift.