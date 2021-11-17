New U.S. Attorney takes over Southern Indiana District

There is a new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. Zachary A. Myers was sworn in this week and will serve as the top federal law enforcement officer in the district.

Myers most recently served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Maryland. where he worked in the Baltimore Division’s Major Crimes Unit and in the District of Maryland’s National Security and Cybercrime Section. Previously, he served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, where he worked in the General Crimes Unit.

Myers will lead an office of 42 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and 46 support professionals. The office is in charge of criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, and promoting public safety.

Myers grew up in Indianapolis. He earned his law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center, a masters from George Washington University and his bachelors degree from Stanford University.

He was nominated for the post by the president and confirmed unanimously by the Senate.