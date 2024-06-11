New troopers start patrols in area State Police post

Three newly graduated Indiana State Police troopers have been assigned to the Versailles post that covers our area, including one from Greensburg.

According to the state police, Troopers Noah Moore, Jacob Lusby and Bryce Potraffke all graduated with the 85th Indiana State Police Academy Lateral Class, meaning they all have previously worked in law enforcement. The troopers have reported to the Versailles Post and will now begin a two-month field training period, riding with veteran troopers. After completing the field training, they will be assigned a state patrol vehicle and will begin solo patrol.

Moore is 27 and a Greensburg native. He graduated from North Decatur High School and worked as a corrections officer in Bartholomew County before serving as a Decatur County deputy for nearly five years.

Lusby is 26 and from Milan. He graduated from South Dearborn High School and Indiana University East. He served as an officer with the Aurora Police Department for nearly five years.

The 26-year-old Potraffke is also from Milan and a graduate of Rising Sun High School and Ivy Tech. He worked for Dearborn County Community Corrections as a field officer before being hired as a police officer with the Rising Sun Police Department.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.