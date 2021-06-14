New traffic signal causing confusion for some drivers

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is warning about a new traffic light at a Southern Crossing intersection.

Last week, INDOT activated the stoplight at the intersection of State Road 11 or Jonesville Road and County Road 450S near Walesboro. Previously the intersection had been a four-way stop sign.

The sheriff’s department warns that many drivers are still treating the intersection as a four-way stop, and running the red lights. Deputies warn that even if you have the green light, you should make sure there is no oncoming traffic ignoring the signals.

As of Friday, the sheriff’s department had issued two citations and made four arrests at the new signalized intersection.