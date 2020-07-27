New traffic pattern starts today for downtown overpass

You will be seeing a new traffic pattern heading into downtown Columbus as work continues on the railroad overpass at State Road 11 and State Road 46.

Milestone Contractors are working to finish the new alignment and scheduled the new traffic pattern to go into effect early this morning. Westbound State Road 46 will be down to one lane for about three weeks.

Under the new configuration, northbound State Road 11 to westbound State Road 46 will be using the new loop ramp to the new bridge over State Road 11. Southbound State Road 11 thru traffic will be using the existing configuration and a section of temporary pavement. Southbound State Road 11 to westbound State Road 46 will use the existing configuration.

The next traffic switch, planned next month, will move all traffic to the new alignment. After that, any remaining work will use temporary lane closures with flaggers.

Eastbound S.R. 46 traffic was moved to the new loop ramps and bridge late last month.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions in work zones.