New testing site offered in Jackson County

The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that a new COVID-19 testing site will be open this week with walk-in service.

That will be at 207 and 208 North Pine Street in Seymour. Parking will be along Pine Street and in the Smith Parking lot at 2nd & Pine. Testing will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Because there are no appointments, the wait time to get tested could be extended. Results will be available 3 to 5 days after the test.

The tests are free to anyone and available for anyone older than two, however minors will need their parents permission.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Jackson County continues to be red on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 spread map, showing a severe spread of the disease.