New Tech High School students chosen for Lilly scholarships

Two Columbus Signature Academy New Tech High School seniors have been chosen for the 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships for Bartholomew County.

Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County, is announcing that Hayley Barr and Jadi Miller are this year’s recipients.

Barr is the daughter of Kirsti Barr. She plans to pursue a major in chemistry and to go on for a doctorate in veterinary medicine. She has been active in National Honor Society, school Interact Club and “Student Voice” student publication and as a volunteer for Bartholomew County Humane Society, Columbus Animal Care Services and Mill Race Center.

Miller is the daughter of Robert and Jami Miller and plans to pursue a degree in education. She has been active in National Honor Society, “Student Voice” track and field and as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and St. Bartholomew Church.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships allow Indiana students to pursue four years full-time undergraduate study leading to a bachelor’s degree at an accredited public or private nonprofit college or university in Indiana. Barr and Miller will receive full tuition for four years to the Indiana college of their choice and a $900 annual stipend for required books and equipment.

Heritage Fund received 54 applications for this year’s scholarships, from which 10 finalists were selected.

Finalists included: Marin Wieneke, Taylor Hollen, Josie Burbrink and Gabriela Heredia from Columbus East High School; Brock Burbrink and Emmaleigh Martin from CSA-New Tech; Helena Ho from Columbus North High School; and Tamara Essex from Hauser Jr-Sr High School.