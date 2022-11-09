New school board members win BCSC seats

There will be three new faces on the Bartholomew Consolidated School Board after last night’s election results. Jason Major, Logan Schulz and Dale Nowlin will be new school board members, with Rich Stenner winning re-election to the fourth open seat.

Major defeated Annakarina Hurtado and David Vincent with 44 percent of the vote in the three-way race for the BCSC District 1 seat.

Nowlin won with 54 percent of the vote over Eric Grow in the District 4 BCSC race.

And Logan Schulz was the winner of the four way race for the District 6 seat on the board with 34 percent of the vote. He defeated Cheryl Miles-Vieth, incumbent Kathy Dayhoff-Dwyer and Mark Douglas.

Incumbent Rich Stenner won re-election to the District 2 seat on the board with 52 percent of the vote over his opponent Roy West.

Unofficial vote totals:

Bartholomew Consolidated District 1 (Non-partisan)

Jason A. Major 7,368 43.69%

Anakarina Hurtado 5,705 33.83%

David Vincent 3,791 22.48%



Bartholomew Consolidated District 2 (Non-partisan)

Richard A Stenner, Jr. 8,544 52.11%

Roy West 7,851 47.89%



Bartholomew Consolidated District 4 (Non-partisan)

Dale Nowlin 9,350 53.92%

Eric Grow 7,989 46.08%



Bartholomew Consolidated District 6 (Non-partisan)

Logan K. Schulz 5,727 33.65%

Cheryl K. Miles-Vieth 5,060 29.73%

Kathy Dayhoff-Dwyer 3,957 23.25%

Mark Douglas 2,273 13.36%