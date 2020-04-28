New scholarship to aid families with COVID-19 related hardships

Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County has a new scholarship fund to help students whose families are suffering during the current crisis.

Amy Laker, scholarship manager for Heritage Fund, said that they have pooled unused scholarship dollars to create the one-time emergency aid fund. The emergency fund must be for this fall’s semester and students must explains how their family is facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If awarded to an applicant, the scholarship funds will go directly to the school on the student’s behalf.

The deadline to apply is June 1st. You can get more information at heritagefundbc.org.