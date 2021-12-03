New police dog hitting the highways in area counties

website maker

The Versailles Post of the Indiana State Police is welcoming a new police dog and saying goodbye to a retiring dog.

According to state police reports, Trooper Jordan Craig and his four-legged partner, Franky recently graduated from the state police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis.

Craig, a six year ISP Veteran, and Franky, a 1 1/2 year old Dutch Shepherd and Malinois mix completed 12 weeks training together. They accumulated more than 400 hours learning obedience, narcotics detection, and other K-9 patrol functions. He is now certified in the detection of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack, Heroin and Ecstasy.

Craig and Franky will immediately begin their work together in the Versailles District, which covers Bartholomew, Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland Counties.

Craig’s graduation from academy with Franky means that Craig’s previous K-9 partner, Krieger, is now retired and will be able to relax at home with Craig and his family. Since 2017, Krieger, who is 10 1/2, has recovered more than 77 pounds of illegal drugs, assisted in 700 plus arrests, recovered 46 firearms, and assisted in seizing over $500,000 in US Currency.

Indiana State Police has 36 patrol K-9 teams and six explosive detection K-9 teams.

Photo: Retired Indiana State Police dog Krieger. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police