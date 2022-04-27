New operator for Orange Leaf in The Commons to be considered

The Columbus Redevelopment Commission will be holding a special meeting on Thursday morning to consider a new Orange Leaf restaurant operation in The Commons.

The previous operators of an Orange Leaf franchise in The Commons, Devour (Dee-Vore) LLC, asked the redevelopment commission at the end of last year to cancel their lease with the city of Columbus. Their original contract was signed in 2019 and would have expired in 2023. However, the restaurant was first closed by the pandemic, and then by the delays in the remodeling of the nearby playground in The Commons.

The redevelopment commission will consider entering into contract negotiations with BW Smith LLC to operate an Orange Leaf restaurant in the Food Court area of The Commons. BW Smith is owned by Brandy and Will Smith who own and operate an Orange Leaf in Seymour.

The commission will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday morning in the Council Chambers at Columbus City Hall.