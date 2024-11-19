New logo to be unveiled for black, bi-racial student efforts

Bartholomew County’s Black and Black-Biracial education community will be unveiling a new logo on Thursday afternoon, meant to symbolize unity in the community.

According to organizers, the Community Education Coalition has been working for two years to promote equality and to close the achievement gap for black and black biracial youth. The community effort will now be called Umoja which means unity and is one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

Activities surrounding the logo unveiling will be going on from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Columbus City Hall. In addition to the logo events, there will be meet and greet events and networking with Black city board and committee members including City Councilman Jerone Wood. Students will be able to earn credits toward 21st Century Scholars extracurricular activities with tours of City Hall and career exploration. There will be refreshments from Stunna Meal and the Lemonade Boys. And black and black bi-racial students will receive T-shirts and other free gear.

The unveiling will take place at 5 p.m.