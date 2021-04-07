New limits set for pet sales at Columbus stores

Columbus has put new limits prohibiting the sale of puppies, cats and rabbits in stores within the city. The City Council gave its final approval to the ordinance change last night.

The ordinance bans the sale of those animals at city stores, however the stores are free to work with the city’s Animal Care Services, or nonprofit groups to provide adoptions at their locations.

Nicohl Birdwell-Goodin, director of the city animal shelter, said that the only real change would be blocking the sale of rabbits at Rural King. Neither dogs nor cats are sold elsewhere in the community.

Council voted 5-2 to approve the ordinance change with Frank Miller and Tim Shuffett voting against it.