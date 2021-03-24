New leadership growth program aimed at local women

The Women’s Giving Circle of Bartholomew County is establishing a Women Rising Leadership Grant program to help women be better represented in leadership positions throughout the community.

Women’s Giving Circle, a program of Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County, conducted a study of leadership roles in the community both on local non-profits and government boards. The study found that women, especially women of color, are underrepresented in local leadership.

The program will offer grants to women passionate about community leadership to help them obtain leadership training or provide the training to others. The grants, of up to $500, can be used to pay for items such as tuition, registration fees, books, materials, other resources, child care and travel expenses.

For more information and application materials, you can visit heritagefundbc.org/giving-circle.