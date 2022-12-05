New leader to take reins at Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana

Stephanie Cain. Photo courtesy of Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana.

Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana is announcing a new leader for that organization.

Stephanie Cain has been chosen as the new president, replacing Laura Leonard who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Cain last served as statewide Director of Hospice for Indiana University Health, serving 39 counties and 16 hospitals across the state. She has previous experience in home health with Trinity Healthcare and Advocate Home Health Services.

Cain holds two masters degrees from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois.

She joined the organization a few weeks ago and will take over from Leonard upon her retirement at the end of the month.

Laura Leonard. Photo courtesy of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana

Leonard has led the hospice since 2013. Prior to Leonard, the hospice was led by Sandy Carmichael who served since the organization was founded in 1980.