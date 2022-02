The Indiana State Department of Health has updated the hours for a COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic to be held starting tomorrow at NexusPark.

According to the state website, the clinic now will be held Wednesday through Saturday at the former Fair Oaks Mall from 2 to 6 p.m. in the former J.C. Penny location in the mall.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available as well as PCR and rapid antigen COVID-19 testing.

No appointment is necessary.