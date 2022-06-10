New hours set for Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center

The Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center will have new hours as of Monday.

The center on Mapleton Street will now be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. And it will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to Jessica Norcross, education coordinator for the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District, there will still be opportunities for Saturday recycling drop offs at several satellite sites, including the Bartholomew County Landfill on County Road 450S, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and at the Petersville and Harrison Township Convenience Stations, which are both open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Petersville Station is at 11110 rural 25th Street east of Columbus and the Harrison Township station is at 10293 Old Nashville Road.

For more information you can go to bcswmd.com on the web or check out the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District Facebook page.