New group forms to help veterans with mental health, other needs

A new group has been formed to help veterans with their mental health and other needs.

According to the Bartholomew County Mental Health Matters initiative, the veterans group held its first meeting on Monday evening and plans to meet every other week. The goal is to bring together veterans who are dealing with difficult circumstances around basic needs such as housing, mental health and wellness. The group is facilitated by psychologist Dr. Myriam L. Graham.

Organizers say that the group grew out of efforts by local high school senior Chelsie Santiago-Ramos. She wanted to help her uncle, a veteran, with a mental health support group. She worked with two of the Mental Health Matters initiative Health Equity Ambassadors and coordinated with the local American Legion and the Veterans Affairs office.

The group will be meeting at 6 p.m. in the evening every other Monday at Graham & Associates. That is at 1704 Central Ave in Columbus. Dinner is provided to attendees. For more information you can call or text 812-995-1609.