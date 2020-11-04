New faces to take seats on Bartholomew Consolidated school board

In the Bartholomew Consolidated School Board races, Todd Grimes has won the District 3 seat with almost 60 percent of the vote, compared to 25 percent for Mike Jamerson and just under 16 percent for incumbent James Persinger.

Todd Grimes reacts to the victory:

Incumbent Pat Bryant has won re-election in the District 5 race over Jennifer Corsi, 54 to 46 percent.

Bryant thanked his supporters:

And Nicole Wheeldon has won the District 7 race over Lacretia Ulery with 63 to 37 percent.

Wheeldon talked about what she thinks made the difference in the race: