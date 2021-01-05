New faces to take roles on Bartholomew County boards

The Bartholomew County Commissioners took care of start-of-the-year housekeeping at the first meeting of the year yesterday, including renewing contracts for some county officials and making appointments to board and commissions.

Commissioners approved continuing the contracts for County Attorney Grant Tucker and County Engineer Danny Hollander. Also continuing in their roles will be Mark Case as animal control officer, Brian Thompson as building and zoning, Rick Trimpe as building and maintenance supervisor, Dwight Smith as county highway superintendent, Larry Garrity as veterans officer and Dan Londeree in charge of weights and measures.

There were several new faces appointed to serve on board and commissions including Diana Mann and Julie Del Genio to the convention/recreation and visitor’s promotion commission, Pam Schmelz to the computer and data processing board and Mike Speaker and John Prohaska to the county plan commission.