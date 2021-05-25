New equipment helps save Jennings County woman’s life

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office is crediting newly purchased equipment with helping deputies and medics save a woman’s life on Sunday.

The department is reporting that Deputy Ian McPherson and Deputy Kyle Lee were called to a medical emergency in Country Squire Lakes at about 3:09 Sunday afternoon. They found a family member performing CPR on an unconscious woman with no pulse. Deputies took over CPR and used a new automated external defibrillator, that the department recently purchased, to try to restore her pulse.

Paramedics arrived and used a mechanical chest compression device, that had also recently been purchased, along with medication to save her. In the ambulance ride to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital the woman began to breath on her own. At the hospital, she was stabilized and taken to another hospital that specializes in heart treatment.