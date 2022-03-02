New date, location set for VIMCare Reverse Raffle

Columbus Regional Health Foundation is still planning to hold its 27th annual Reverse Raffle in person again this year after two years of virtual events, but they are changing the date.

The 2022 Reverse Raffle is now scheduled for Sept. 30 at Harrison Lake Country Club. The event was originally announced as a week earlier.

The annual event is the largest fundraiser for VIMCare Clinic. Proceeds from the annual raffle make up about a third of the clinic’s budget.

Organizers plan to have the specific details for the event finalized by early spring.

In 2020 and 2021 the CRH Foundation hosted the Reverse Raffle in a virtual format.

The VIMCare Clinic provides medical services for the uninsured and underinsured patients in the community. The clinic was previously called Volunteers in Medicine.