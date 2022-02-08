New COVID-19 testing clinic opens on Fox Pointe Drive

There is a new location in Columbus to get tested for COVID-19. As of Monday, Gravity Diagnostics is operating the clinic at 2675 Fox Pointe Drive in the former Bartholomew County Health Department offices.

PCR and Rapid Testing will be available.

Amanda Organist, with the county health department, updated the county commissioners at their Monday meeting. She said she is excited to have the company operating because the health department can use the help.

County Commissioner Tony London pointed out that because Gravity Diagnostics is using the county-owned facility, there is no cost to the county for the clinic.

The clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There is no cost and no appointment required. Organist said that you can pre-register at mobile.gravitydiagnostics.com