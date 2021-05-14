New courthouse scanner detects hidden weapons

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department says a new security scanner at the county courthouse is already finding contraband items, even after only a few days of operation.

The new scanner, which features a touchless system to protect deputies and the public, was installed while the courthouse was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, Bartholomew County Commissioners approved the purchase of a new scanner for bags, purses, backpacks and similar items at a cost of just over $30,000. It was built by LAURUS Systems from Ellicot City, Maryland

Since going operational on Tuesday, the scanner has located a loaded magazine for a firearm, a knife, a razor blade and a credit card knife.

Sheriff Matt Myers says that all patrons of the courthouse are required to go through the new scanner. And no weapons of any kind are allowed in the building.

Further, Myers says the deputies will not provide a place to store contraband items while you are in the courthouse. They need to be secured in a vehicle or left at home.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department