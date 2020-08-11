Local News 

New Columbus firefighter sworn in Tuesday

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop, at left, swears in new firefighter Sean Burton at Tuesday’s Board of Works meeting. Columbus Fire Department photo.

The newest Columbus firefighter was sworn in today at the Columbus Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.

Sean Burton is 25 and a graduate of Columbus North High School. He has been serving for three years with the Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department. He has already earned his Indiana Firefighter 1 and II certifications. He is also certified as an EMT, as a rope rescue technician, confined space technician, vehicle extrication technician and a certified fire instructor.

Burton will undergo a fire department familiarization training program before receiving a shift and station assignment.

The Columbus Fire Department is now fully staffed.