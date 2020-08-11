New Columbus firefighter sworn in Tuesday

The newest Columbus firefighter was sworn in today at the Columbus Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.

Sean Burton is 25 and a graduate of Columbus North High School. He has been serving for three years with the Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department. He has already earned his Indiana Firefighter 1 and II certifications. He is also certified as an EMT, as a rope rescue technician, confined space technician, vehicle extrication technician and a certified fire instructor.

Burton will undergo a fire department familiarization training program before receiving a shift and station assignment.

The Columbus Fire Department is now fully staffed.