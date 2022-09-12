New Columbus council districts up for review today

The city of Columbus will be having a public meeting this afternoon to unveil the proposed maps for new City Council districts. That comes after city officials approved a move up to become a second class city.

Second class cities have nine council members instead of the current seven. Six of those would run for seats by district, while three more would be at-large where voters throughout the city could make the decision.

Among the other changes under the new status, Columbus will no longer elect a clerk-treasurer, making that position just an elected clerk.

You will have a chance to give your opinion on the proposed maps at the meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. this afternoon in the Cal Brand meeting room at Columbus City Hall. A short presentation at 5:15 p.m. will be followed by a question and answer session.