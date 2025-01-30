New board chairman takes over at Schneck Medical Center

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour has a new chairman of its board of trustees.

The hospital is announcing that Jack L. McCory is assuming the position of chairman of the board of directors. McCory joined the Schneck Board in 2009 and has held positions including trustee, vice-[resident, and vice-chairman.

Outgoing chairman Rick L. Smith will transition to the role of past-chairman.

During Smith’s time as chairman, Schneck has completed several large projects including expanding services to Washington County, constructing the Cancer Center and developing the Outpatient Care Center.

Smith and McCory oversaw the completion of the Schneck Professional Building, the five-story 80,000 square foot doctor’s office building with an attached parking garage.

The change went into effect on Monday.

Photo: New patient rooms were unveiled Monday as part of Schneck Medical Center’s third floor 3 North Inpatient Unit renovations.