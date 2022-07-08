New Bartholomew County trooper assigned to area

Indiana State Police have two new troopers assigned to the Versailles district including one with local ties.

The two new officers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in June. They will serve in the Versailles District which includes Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings and six other south-central Indiana counties.

23-year-old trooper Payton Utterback is the son of Indiana State Police Lieutenant Ty Utterback. He graduated from Franklin Community High School and Indiana State University. He also serves in the Air National Guard. He and his wife live in Bartholomew County and his patrol area will include Bartholomew and Jackson counties.

28-year-old Trooper Brian Weigel graduated from East Central high School, Vincennes University and Indiana University East. He previously served with the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, where he lives with his family. He will patrol Dearborn and Ripley counties.

The two will be paired with veteran troopers for 13 weeks before receiving their own patrol cars and assigned to solo patrols.