New Bartholomew County deputy sworn in

Bartholomew County has a new deputy. Sheriff Matt Myers swore in Colten Fowler in a ceremony Monday morning.

Fowler is a graduate of Columbus North High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wabash College and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.

Fowler is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Fowler has been working as a corrections officer in the Bartholomew County Jail since March 2019. He will now go to work in the sheriffs department’s road division.